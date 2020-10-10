Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
President Trump has hit out at Iran, telling them to not “f**k around with us” during a lengthy two hour “virtual rally” with a radio host.
President Trump has hit out at Iran, telling them to not “f**k around with us” during a lengthy two hour “virtual rally” with a radio host.
Politics

Trump drops f-bomb in radio interview

by Steve Nelson, New York Post
10th Oct 2020 8:31 AM

President Trump has let rip during an interview, saying Iran knows not to "f - k around with us" during a two hour "virtual rally" with radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The remark was censored by producers on some radio stations that air Limbaugh's nationally syndicated show.

In the uncensored version, Trump said: "Iran knows that and they've been put on notice: If you f - k around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before."

RELATED: What Donald Trump and Joe Biden's debate moment finally proved

 

RELATED: Donald Trump loses Nobel Peace Prize

Trump predicted during the program that Iran would make a new nuclear deal with the US if he wins the November 3 election.

"If I win, we'll have a great deal with Iran within one month," he said.

"I hate to say it on an important show like this, but I'll say it, you don't see the terror the way you used to see the terror. And they know if they do anything against us, they'll pay 1,000-fold."

 

Trump withdrew in 2018 from former President Barack Obama's Iran nuclear deal and escalated sanctions, saying there weren't enough restrictions on the theocracy's nuclear program.

 

In January, Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq - an operation he repeatedly hails for eliminating a "terrorist" leader.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Trump drops f-bomb in radio interview

donald trump

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property Counting down from 50 to 26, we reveal the first instalment of our exclusive feature on the 50 best houses in Queensland. See the list!

        • 10th Oct 2020 7:18 AM
        Nominations for seat of Gympie close on Sunday

        Premium Content Nominations for seat of Gympie close on Sunday

        News Anyone interested in being a candidate in the October 31 state election should...

        Gympie parents terrorised by ‘snarling’ son high on drugs

        Premium Content Gympie parents terrorised by ‘snarling’ son high on drugs

        News The parents had taken out a domestic violence order on their 42yo son, who went...

        SHOCKING: Gympie punters lose $2m on pokies in one month

        Premium Content SHOCKING: Gympie punters lose $2m on pokies in one month

        News Gambling Reform Advocate Tim Costello says the situation was “entirely avoidable”...