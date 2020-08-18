Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Harvey Northfield was born at Lismore Base Hospital but, due to some complications, had to be flown to Brisbane for further treatment.
Harvey Northfield was born at Lismore Base Hospital but, due to some complications, had to be flown to Brisbane for further treatment.
News

‘TRULY HEARTBREAKING’: Rush of support for Casino mum, bub

Rebecca Lollback
18th Aug 2020 7:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALMOST 11,000 people have signed a petition in support of a Casino mum separated from her newborn son, who is having urgent medical treatment in a Queensland hospital.

Chantelle Northfield gave birth to Harvey in Lismore Base Hospital on August 14.

He was born with low oxygen levels and was flown to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital to receive life saving medical treatment.

But his parents were denied access to Queensland due to concerns about COVID-19.

It is understood Mr and Mrs Northfield were told they would have to quarantine for 14 days before they were allowed in the hospital.

In an online petition, Mrs Northfield's sister-in-law, Maddison Mortensen, said the family was grateful for all the support from the community.

So far more than 10,800 people have signed the petition, and the number is continuing to increase this morning.

"Baby Harvey is improving and as long as he continues to improve overnight, he will be transferred back to Lismore Base, hopefully tomorrow," Mrs Mortensen wrote.

"They had been given the approval to visit, but they were waiting for the exemption to be sent all day, which was not received.

"I will continue to keep to petition going, not just for this beautiful little family, but so other mums and families do not go through this.

"No mother should be denied access to her child, especially a newborn."

There have been hundreds of messages of support for the Northfields.

Louisa Davies: "I have two under three and I can't even imagine how this poor lady must be feeling. This is just awful, she needs to be with her son."

Chelsea Adams-gardi: "The reason for separating this mother and baby are inexcusable! This is truly heartbreaking. As a mother I can only imagine the pain she must be feeling."

Melissa Harrison: "A baby needs their mother, this is disgusting behaviour on all levels. I can't imagine the trauma this poor mother is going through and I pray for officials to come to their senses."

coronavirusnorthernrivers editors picks lismore base hospital
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD FIRST: Gympie businessman charged over worker’s death

        Premium Content QLD FIRST: Gympie businessman charged over worker’s death

        News In the first prosecution of this kind, the owner of Owens Rewinds faces a possible maximum penalty of 20 years in jail

        23yo man accused of serious attack on Gympie cop

        Premium Content 23yo man accused of serious attack on Gympie cop

        News The man is accused of seriously assaulting the officer and running when he tried to...

        Woman took tomahawk to boyfriend’s car after he bit her

        Premium Content Woman took tomahawk to boyfriend’s car after he bit her

        News The woman smashed his car windows with the axe after he bit her on the face during...

        $1b megafactory, property boom and impending land shortage

        Premium Content $1b megafactory, property boom and impending land shortage

        News Victorians are buying up local properties “sight unseen”