TRUE STORY: Tiaro warrior visits Crown Prince about a turtle

HOW DO YOU DO? HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces meets Tiaro conservationist Marilyn Connell.

HOW DO YOU DO? HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces meets Tiaro conservationist Marilyn Connell. Hamad Al Kaabi / Crown Prince Co

IT IS a long way from Tiaro to Abu Dhabi and conservationist Marilyn Connell described as "surreal” this week her recent meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

CLICK HERE: Why the Mary River's turtle is making international news

Marilyn is a member of Tiaro Landcare, and was chosen to be one of three honoured guests of His Highness at a special event at the Al Bateen palace last week.

Species conservation has been a priority of the Crown Prince and the United Arab Emerites government.

The Mary River turtle Chris van Wyk

The other two invited guests were Caleb Ofori, who protects the Togo slippery frog found in a single stream in Ghana, and Dimitry Dorofeev, who is banding migrating birds in the Kamchatka Peninsula in Far East Russia.

Marilyn Connell demonstrates how the Mary River turtle digs its nest site.

At this event, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Secretary General, Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi delivered a lecture, For the Love of Nature: Innovative Philanthropy for Species Conservation Worldwide.

"We in the UAE make a significant difference to preserve the life of threatened plants and animals not only at the local level but globally,” Razan said, adding that this was the outcome of UAE Founding Father Sheikh Zayed's vision.

Our endangered "punk turtle”, the Mary River Turtle. Chris van Wyk

Razan praised Tiaro Landcare's 'punk' turtle conservation program as an example of a "Boots-on-the-ground, get-your-hands-dirty conservation project endeavouring to save a species from extinction.”

She then invited Marilyn to speak briefly of Landcare's turtle program.

After congratulating Razan on her lecture, the Crown Prince requested that Marilyn join them at the front of the crowd.

Mary River turtle Karen Ingham

Rather than accept thanks for his generosity, the Crown Prince said:

"We trust and believe in you and we believe your work is very important, keep doing what you are doing. You are the first line of defence against species extinction.”

Tiaro Landcare has, in the past, been a beneficiary of funding from the Mohammed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund which has contributed towards saving the endangered Mary River turtle.

The philosophy of the MBZ Fund is totally unique in the world of species conservation.

HE Razan Al Mubarak (right), delivers a lecture titled, For The Love of Nature: Innovative Philanthropy for Species Conservation Worldwide, at Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed, which was attended by Tiaro Landcare member Marilyn Connell. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Crown Princ

It recognises all species, everywhere, are important - not only the biggest, fuzziest, most beautiful and charismatic of species, but all species including fish, insects, plants, birds and even fungi.

Among the 300 government officials and dignitaries who attended were: Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, and Sheikha Salama bint Mohammed.

Later, Marilyn joined the dignitaries at the Iftar dinner in the Palace Banquet Hall where the Crown Prince's daughter was thrilled to receive a packet of Landcare's legendary chocolate turtles.

"Australia is an isolated country that strongly guards its borders. Yet here, an Arabian community, halfway around the globe, has reached out to our little community in Tiaro, in recognition that we share the one planet and can work together to protect it for future generations” said Marilyn.