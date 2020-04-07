Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

The true story behind that WWII donkey photo

Jenna Thompson
by
7th Apr 2020 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Once again Facebook has reared its ugly, misinformed head and users of the social media platform have continued to not check their facts.

For the past week, a photograph doing the rounds on social media depicts a World War II soldier carrying a donkey on his back, supposedly to prevent the animal from inadvertently setting off landmines.

 

The mis-captioned photo has done the rounds on social media
The mis-captioned photo has done the rounds on social media Facebook

Fact-checking website Snopes.com has revealed that the photograph was taken in 1958 during the Algerian War - 13 years after WWII ended.

As for the donkey supposedly being carried over landmines, "a legionnaire of the 13th Demi-Brigade of the Foreign Legion rescued a starving donkey and returned it to his base where, renamed Bambi, it served the unit as a mascot," said author Douglas Porch in his 1991 history of the Foreign Legion, as the website references.

Hopefully social media users take a minute to check the facts next time one of these photos appears on their news feed. 

facebook fake news misinformation snopes social media technology
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Good times to roll with virus lockdown aid to pubs and clubs

        premium_icon Good times to roll with virus lockdown aid to pubs and clubs

        News GYMPIE pubs and clubs, hard hit by the coronavirus lockdown, will benefit from a $50 million state government tax relief program.

        Why election losers will decide council's fate

        premium_icon Why election losers will decide council's fate

        News LOSERS may have a role in picking the winners in two hard-fought Gympie Regional...

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19

        Gympie builders still on the job

        premium_icon Gympie builders still on the job

        News A few simple changes to procedures means that the construction industry in Gympie...