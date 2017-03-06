True blue Aussies clean up Australia

A CLEAN AUSTRALIA: The Nippers did their part to clean up the environment they enjoy swimming and playing in.

AUSTRALIA got a much needed spit and polish over the weekend, with an estimated 375 volunteers from around Gympie turning out to clean up our nations' wonderful environment.

A Gympie Council spokesperson said the event drew over 20 different community groups officially pitched in and do their bit.

"There was a big effort and a huge impact.

"It's a tremendous effort from the community and we hope the trend continues,” the spokesperson said.

Many Gympie regional community groups took park, including schools, church and sporting clubs, as well as groups ranging from the Imbil Scouts and Gympie Girl Guides, to the Australian Filipino Organisation of Wide Bay.

Early reports have praised the Tin Can Bay Fishing Club, which drew a group of around 74 people, up from just four people two years ago.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints also counted high, with around 65 people for year's event, over double last year's number.

IT'S THEIR FUTURE AUSTRALIA: Anna, Abby, Zac and Jack Hewitt got into Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday in the Cartwright Rd, Glen Eden Park and cemetery duck pond area.

Water and sewerage and waste management Councillor Hilary Smerdon said Clean Up Australia Day allows the community pride to come through.

"Most people these days should know by now not to throw stuff out the window of their car or anything.

"From what I hear the Mary River was a bit of a real mess this year.

"It's a simple thing and is a simple solution but people aren't educated.

"People should be picking their stuff up - I don't understand how you can leave it there.

"It's 2017 now and we should know not to do it.”

Councillor Smerdon said people need to take more care of the beautiful environment we have and be proud of the place we live.

"It just looks terrible to have trash everywhere, from an environmental perspective its horrible.”

He reserved praise for all of those volunteers and workers who made this year's day a success.

"...And I have to congratulate Elli Webb (Gympie Regional Council waste education co-ordinator) in particular, for really doing a good job organising it this year.

"It (Clean Up Australia Day )has grown by a large amount.”