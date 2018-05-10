Trucking good $537k addition for fire station

THE Gympie Fire Station has received a brand spanking new fire truck as part of the Queensland Government's latest emergency services equipment grants.

The $537,000 Type 2 Isuzu truck, which joins an $18,000 SES trailer in Tin Can Bay as one of two additions to the North Coast region crews, features a fire pumper fitted with a new compressed air foam system and updated core road crash rescue equipment.

QFES Chief Superintendent North Coast Region Michelle Young said the Gympie region community could "feel at ease knowing their local firefighters and SES volunteers are well-equipped and ready to assist”.

"Gympie is a growing area, and we need to keep up with technology and expansion, and this truck means we can respond and put out fires quicker,” Ms Young said.

"Firefighters don't just put out fires. We've got new road crash rescue equipment on here because car technology is getting smarter, and we need to make sure we're able to rescue people from cars.

"It's also consistent, so when a firefighter needs to go out to another station, they're not searching through lockers, they can find their equipment straight away and they know where it is.

"Seconds matter when you're in a fire, and that's the difference ... between having equipment that's 15 years old and equipment that's brand new and works tremendously.

"We'll always get the job done, but the better equipment the faster and safer we can help someone.”

Michelle Young, Craig Crawford and Grant Nelson in front of the new truck. Renee Albrecht

Ms Young said the "ergonomically designed” equipment would lessen the chance of injury for officers on the fly.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the upgrades formed part of a $70 million program rolling out all across Queensland's regional and rural fire brigades.

"We're on a two day road trip at the moment handing out a whole heap of gear, and this is our first stop,” Mr Crawford said.

"I think the most important thing is about making sure we can keep our fleet, particularly in regional areas, as up to date and as advanced as we can.

"It's always a challenge, there's over half a million dollars in one vehicle, which is no small expense, but the gear that's on the vehicle is state of the art.

"There's a lot of very happy brigades out there getting good gear.”