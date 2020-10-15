Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A truck driver had a narrow escape when his brakes failed while travelling down Montville Hunchy Rd at Hunchy on Tuesday afternoon.
A truck driver had a narrow escape when his brakes failed while travelling down Montville Hunchy Rd at Hunchy on Tuesday afternoon.
Health

Truckie’s narrow escape after hinterland rollover

Matty Holdsworth
14th Oct 2020 1:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young truck driver has walked away from the wreckage of his rolled vehicle thanks to his smart actions which prevented a tragedy.

Coast man Ken Bailey was following the truck downhill along Montville Hunchy Rd at Hunchy on Tuesday afternoon when he started to smell leaking brake fluid.

Mr Bailey said it was about 3.30pm when he watched on as the truck suddenly veered to the right and crashed into an embankment on the other side of the road.

He said the truck then rolled from the momentum.

It was only later when he found out the truck's brakes had failed and the clever actions of the driver had prevented a more devastating outcome.

Two killed in horror night on Sunshine Coast roads

Four deaths in 7 days: Police plea after 'horrific' week

"I travel that road often, it's sharp and downhill," Mr Bailey said.

"The drop off on the next bend, I'm not sure the distance down, but I'd hate to go over it, put it that way.

"With a truck carrying a bobcat, that's a lot of weight, the guardrail wouldn't have stopped him."

Mr Bailey said he immediately stopped to check on the driver, who gave him the thumbs up shortly after the crash.

"I spoke to the driver, he was OK but shaken up, only a young bloke," he said.

"He wasn't hurt at all.

"Unfortunately when he headed to the embankment he rode up it too far and it then rolled.

"Luckily there was a tree which stopped it from rolling a second time or it could have been worse.

"But it was a smart move what he did."

More Stories

hunchy montville hunchy road sunshine coast crash sunshine coast hinterland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ATO investigates Rattler Jobkeeper claims

        Premium Content ATO investigates Rattler Jobkeeper claims

        News The ATO has been asked to rule on the matter after concerns were raised that the heritage train was not eligible for the Federal help

        Southside mum called police to break up her brawling sons

        Premium Content Southside mum called police to break up her brawling sons

        News One of the teenagers has this week faced court for trying to get the police off his...

        Police appeal for witnesses into high-speed head-on

        Premium Content Police appeal for witnesses into high-speed head-on

        News Two people are fighting for life after the Wide Bay Hwy was blocked

        Candidate vows to ensure things “add up” with wind farm

        Premium Content Candidate vows to ensure things “add up” with wind farm

        News The LNP leader has also weighed in on the proposed Forest Wind farm