Truckie’s narrow escape after hinterland rollover

A truck driver had a narrow escape when his brakes failed while travelling down Montville Hunchy Rd at Hunchy on Tuesday afternoon.

A young truck driver has walked away from the wreckage of his rolled vehicle thanks to his smart actions which prevented a tragedy.

Coast man Ken Bailey was following the truck downhill along Montville Hunchy Rd at Hunchy on Tuesday afternoon when he started to smell leaking brake fluid.

Mr Bailey said it was about 3.30pm when he watched on as the truck suddenly veered to the right and crashed into an embankment on the other side of the road.

He said the truck then rolled from the momentum.

It was only later when he found out the truck's brakes had failed and the clever actions of the driver had prevented a more devastating outcome.

"I travel that road often, it's sharp and downhill," Mr Bailey said.

"The drop off on the next bend, I'm not sure the distance down, but I'd hate to go over it, put it that way.

"With a truck carrying a bobcat, that's a lot of weight, the guardrail wouldn't have stopped him."

Mr Bailey said he immediately stopped to check on the driver, who gave him the thumbs up shortly after the crash.

"I spoke to the driver, he was OK but shaken up, only a young bloke," he said.

"He wasn't hurt at all.

"Unfortunately when he headed to the embankment he rode up it too far and it then rolled.

"Luckily there was a tree which stopped it from rolling a second time or it could have been worse.

"But it was a smart move what he did."