Truckie's backyard drug stash, hidden tools busted

A TRUCK driver told police he didn't know a dozen marijuana plants were growing in his backyard after an early morning raid uncovered drugs and an illegal stash.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard how Paul Anthony Graham arrived home while police searched his Eudlo property and found 12 skinny marijuana plants in pots behind a shed.

The 53 year old told police the six-week-old plants were his, but said he didn't know what they were when they questioned him on June 6.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott said police also found a brass smoking pipe, glass smoking pipe and prescription drugs concealed in wall linings of his truck.

The court heard police also found five clip-seal bags, one containing traces of a crystallised substance.

"He wasn't sure why he had the bags... he bought the truck new about 12 months ago," Sergeant Scott said.

Graham pleaded guilty to three drug charges in court on Thursday, including production of a dangerous drug.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Graham's criminal history was "fairly lengthy" as he perused it, and included a similar conviction in Victoria in 2014.

Graham told the court he left Victoria to "get away from the scene", and said Mr Stjernqvist was wrong in saying nothing had changed in his move.

Mr Stjernqvist sentenced Graham to six months' jail, wholly suspended for 12 months, and fined him $1000.

A conviction was recorded.