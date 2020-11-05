Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services at scene of truck crash at Burnett Heads
Emergency services at scene of truck crash at Burnett Heads
News

Truckie trapped in crash wreckage with critical injuries

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Nov 2020 7:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck driver has sustained critical injuries following a truck rollover northeast of Bundaberg.

Emergency services were called to the truck rollover on Port Rd in Burnett Heads at 5.51am this morning.

A man is being assessed at the scene for critical injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

 

 

Port Rd has been closed while the Forensic Crash Unit attend the scene.

Police have advised motorists to delay their travel or seek an alternative route, with Rubyanna Rd and Burnett Heads Rd still open.

 

Originally published as Truckie trapped in crash wreckage with critical injuries

More Stories

burnett heads crash truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEACH MOGULS: Who owns the best real estate at Rainbow

        Premium Content BEACH MOGULS: Who owns the best real estate at Rainbow

        News More than half of the properties at the heart of Rainbow Beach have not changed hands for more than 25 years

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        News Police believe he may have changed his appearance

        Sustainability meets style at new Mary Street business

        Premium Content Sustainability meets style at new Mary Street business

        News People will have the option to reduce their ‘footprint’ if they use the services of...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites