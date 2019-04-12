Truckie helps friends move to Rocky, gets $3000 fine

A MAN helping out friends moving interstate to Rockhampton has landed a $3000 fine.

Brendan Michael Faulkner, 42, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of working more than maximum hours allowed in a 24-hour period as a heavy vehicle driver and one count relating to not resting long enough in one continuous period.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said when Faulkner drove from Wollongong to Rockhampton after Australia Day this year, he drove for 14 hours and 45 mins in a 24-hour period.

The maximum hours a solo heavy vehicle driver can do in a 24-hour period is 12.

Ms Kurtz said Faulkner only rested for five hours continuously and the minimum rest period was seven hours.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said the father of two usually transports pools with his truck in his role as a pool builder and was not aware of the long haul legal requirements.

He said Faulkner was helping a family he had known for seven years to relocate to the Beef Capital.

Faulkner was ordered to pay a $95.80 summons fee on top of the $3000 fine.

Log book fines

Number of infringement notices issued for exceeding maximum driving time in a 24-hour period in Queensland from January 1, 2016 to November 30, 2018.