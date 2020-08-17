Menu
A truck driver has been fined for his 20t load of logs. Picture: File
Crime

Truckie gets short end of stick for overloading logs

Felicity Ripper
17th Aug 2020 2:23 PM
A hefty load of logs has left a Sunshine Coast truckie with a hefty fine after he was pulled over on the Bruce Highway.

Michael David Bradley, from Ninderry, says one large log put his load over the 16.5t limit on his tandem drive axle.

The 61-year-old was pulled over at Federal on September 26 last year when his load weighed 20.26t.

The court heard the truck was capable of carrying the load but it was a "severe risk breach" for the possible damage the load could cause to road infrastructure.

Bradley on Monday pleaded guilty to failing to comply with mass requirements applying to a heavy vehicle or component.

The court heard he previously failed to tie down his load properly.

He told Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin he collected logs for recycling from tree loppers and used his own crane to load them onto his truck.

"I was loading late afternoon and there was one large log that I put on that I severely underestimated its weight because the volume of a cylinder … creeps up on you very quickly," Bradley said.

"And then you've got the variance from the fat end to the skinny end which is very hard to work out."

Mr McLaughlin said Bradley had an "excellent" driving history for someone who had been driving trucks for 40 years.

He asked Bradley if he used scales to weigh his load before he took off.

Bradley said he had considered purchasing a set of scales, but they cost thousands of dollars.

The court heard the maximum penalty for the offence was a $12,000 fine.

Bradley was fined $800 and no conviction was recorded.

