Truckie fined for following too close, causing Valley crash

A truck driver has been fined following a Mary Valley Hwy crash.
by Arthur Gorrie

A TRUCK driver described by his solicitor as a "hard working man with an excellent record” had one blot on his copy book after driving for 32 years and 7 million kilometres, Gympie Magistrrates Court was told on Thursday.

Solicitor Lisa Taylor told the court Ross Anderson Harris, 51, of Jones Hill had miscalculated his following distance and stopping time when he crashed into a vehicle turning right off the Mary Valley Highway on November 15.

Miss Taylor told the court Harris had stopped to help the other driver, who fortunately was not hurt.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Harris he was obliged to drive to conditions and had driven negligently, but Mr Callaghan noted Harris' good record in his years as an interstate driver.

"You have a good history, a very good driving history for someone who drives hundreds of thousands of kilometres a year.”

"Seven million kilometres,” Mr Harris responded, "300,000 a year until recently.”

"Because of your good history I'm not going to take your licence away,” Mr Callaghan said.

He fined Harris $500 and said he would also be penalised the mandatory three points.

