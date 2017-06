A TRUCK driver was taken to hospital this morning after the timber haulage truck he was driving rolled on Glastonbury Rd just before 5am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver, a man in his 50s, suffered knee and head injuries and was transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

One lane of Glastonbury Rd was closed until at least 8am while the truck was removed and the road cleaned.