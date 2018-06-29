Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TRUCK has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Cooroy this morning with a teenage driver being assessed for head injuries.
A TRUCK has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Cooroy this morning with a teenage driver being assessed for head injuries.
News

Bruce Hwy truck rollover, driver 'seriously' hurt

Matty Holdsworth
by
29th Jun 2018 11:53 AM | Updated: 12:49 PM

UPDATE 12:30pm: A TEENAGE truck driver is being rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition. 

The driver rolled his truck on the Bruce Highway at Cooroy earlier this morning and sustained chest and head injuries. 

More to come.

EARLIER: A TRUCK has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Cooroy this morning with a teenage driver being assessed for head and chest injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were called to the incident just south of Cooroy at 11.30am.

Crews are still on route but an off-duty paramedic is on scene and said the male driver was being treated for minor head injuries.

The patient is being transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition. 

Southbound lanes have been reduced and are affecting motorists heading to Gympie and the Coast.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.

Related Items

bruce highway crash rollover
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    There's one in every crowd (and this one's from Gympie)

    There's one in every crowd (and this one's from Gympie)

    News 'After the match everyone wanted to shake hands and take photos with us'

    • 29th Jun 2018 3:00 PM
    GALLERY: Gympie volleyball winners and MVPs

    premium_icon GALLERY: Gympie volleyball winners and MVPs

    News Gingerbreads and Tin Can Bay end their season in perfect form.

    • 29th Jun 2018 2:55 PM
    MAP: Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

    MAP: Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

    News Great bargains, fun shopping this weekend

    • 29th Jun 2018 1:58 PM
    REVEALED: The man behind this mystery cage on the Southside

    premium_icon REVEALED: The man behind this mystery cage on the Southside

    News WHO is Pedalin Pete and what is he doing for our region?

    • 29th Jun 2018 1:46 PM

    Local Partners