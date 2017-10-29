News

Truck rollover on Burnett Hwy

A cattletruck has rolled north of Goomeri.
A cattletruck has rolled north of Goomeri. Kirstin Payne
by Donna Jones

A CATTLE TRUCK driver has been taken to Murgon Hospital after the truck he driving rolled off a bend on the Burnett Hwy, about five minutes north of Goomeri, Queensland Ambulance and Police spokesmen have confirmed this afternoon.

The accident happened just before midday and the QAS spokesman confirmed the male driver removed himself from the vehicle before ambulance crews arrived on the scene.

He was suffering from a laceration to the head but is otherwise believed to be uninjured.

He was transported to Murgon Hospital.

A Police spokesperson said there were initial reports that some of the cattle were trapped inside the truck, but could not go on the record to confirm those reports.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the accident.

Topics:  accident burnett highway cattle truck crash gympie times qas qps

Gympie Times
10 jobs you can apply for in Gympie right now

10 jobs you can apply for in Gympie right now

On the hunt for a new job? Here at his week's new job postings

Support for Widgee vital: candidate

Gympie One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson

'Labor and LNP are so absorbed in securing their political careers'

Gympie steps out for cancer cause

GOING STRONG: Gwen Morley, Pam Mahony and Lou Beresford, survivors of breast cancer and founders of the Bosom Buddies support group have been coming to the Gympie Relay for Life events since they started around the year 2000.

Cancer survivors pleased with turn out at Gympie event.

Yolk Tales: Your new destination for fresh eggs

Elijah, Casey with baby William, Lachlan and Bradley Holt on their free range chook farm at Glastonbury Gympie.

Family owned business offering fresh free range eggs

Local Partners