Truck rollover on Burnett Hwy

A CATTLE TRUCK driver has been taken to Murgon Hospital after the truck he driving rolled off a bend on the Burnett Hwy, about five minutes north of Goomeri, Queensland Ambulance and Police spokesmen have confirmed this afternoon.

The accident happened just before midday and the QAS spokesman confirmed the male driver removed himself from the vehicle before ambulance crews arrived on the scene.

He was suffering from a laceration to the head but is otherwise believed to be uninjured.

He was transported to Murgon Hospital.

A Police spokesperson said there were initial reports that some of the cattle were trapped inside the truck, but could not go on the record to confirm those reports.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the accident.