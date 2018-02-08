Truck roars up Bruce Hwy on wrong side, almost hits cop car

A man has been arrested for evading police near Gympie last night.

A TRUCK that allegedly screamed through Gympie on the wrong side of the road and almost wiped out a police car last night, crashed at Miriam Vale in the early hours of this morning.

Gympie police were stationed on the Bruce Hwy just south of Gympie at 12.50am, when they allegedly saw the north-bound B double overtake another semi-trailer and come roaring towards them on the wrong side of the road, Gympie Sergeant Andrew Holding said.

Police pursued the truck that allegedly continued to fly through Gympie on the wrong side of the road, reaching speeds 20 kilometres over the limit, until it corrected itself near the Gympie golf course, the sergeant said.

The driver refused to stop on police command, Sgt Holding said and police forfeited the chase at Two Mile State School due to the speed of the truck and the dangerous manner of driving.

Almost three hours later the truck rolled over on the Bruce Hwy, 25km south of Miriam Vale at 3.30am, blocking both lanes of the highway between Granite Creek and Collosseum Creek.

Paramedics on the scene treated one man for cuts to his leg, but he was in a stable condition and declined transport to hospital, while firefighters worked to clean a diesel leak.

This morning traffic was still blocked in both directions as police investigated the scene, the Statewide Traffic Management confirmed.

