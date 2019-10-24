Truck horror: 39 bodies found in container

The alleged asylum seekers found dead in a truck in the UK were in a refrigerated container, sparking fears they froze to death.

The world has reacted in shock at the horrific find, with Mo Robinson, a 25-year-old Northern Irish man, who was driving the truck, arrested.

Robinson reportedly referred to his truck as the "Polar Express" on social media, according to reports.

The refrigerated container was capable of plunging to temperatures of -25 degrees C, which could have killed those on board quickly if it was turned on.

There were claims the asylum seekers may have been in the truck for more than four days before they were found.

Essex Police have corrected their earlier theories about how the truck entered the UK, now saying it came into the country via Belgium, rather than Ireland as they previously reported. The truck, however, was registered in Bulgaria.

The bodies were found in this truck container.

The new details shorten the expected time frame of how long the asylum seekers were in the refrigerated truck.

"Originally, we reported that the lorry (truck) had travelled into the country through Holyhead on Saturday 19 October," Essex Police said in a statement.

39 people have been found dead inside a lorry container at an industrial park in Essex. The vehicle is believed to have come from Bulgaria and entered the UK at Holyhead in north Wales on Saturday.



"After further inquiries, we now believe that the trailer travelled from Zeebrugge (Belgium) into Purfleet (England) and docked in the Thurrock area shortly after 12:30am this morning (10.30 AEDT) "The tractor unit of the lorry is believed to have originated in Northern Ireland.

"We believe the lorry and trailer left the port shortly after 1.05am (11.05am AEDT)."

Earlier authorities had said the truck went from Ireland to Wales.

Police said 38 of the victims were adults, while one appeared to be a teenager. No further details were given.

I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 23, 2019

Verona Murphy, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said drivers and staff in the industry were sad and angry.

"We don't condone illegal immigration, assuming that's what this is, if this is the case it's selfish and greedy without any concern for those who wish to cross borders," she said.

"We've never had incidents where smugglers have offered any of our drivers money but we've had a number of incidents where drivers were subject to threats and have reported that.

"What happens out there is a very organised industry and we would say it's hazardous for everyone involved."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the deaths, calling those responsible "evil".

Mr Johnson said he would support all efforts to bring the people smugglers to justice, as police launched a major murder investigation.

The bodies were found in a truck at the Waterglade Industrial Estate.

None of the people inside the container, 38 adults and one teenager, could be saved.

Mr Johnson said he was appalled and would fight for justice.

"We know that this trade is going on - all such traders in human beings should be hunted down and brought to justice," he said.

And he also put his heart out to the police and ambulance officers who were called to the scene.

Mr Johnson was in Prime Minister's Question time responding to a comment from MP Jackie Doyle-Price, who said: "To put 39 people into a locked metal container shows a contempt for human life that is evil.

"The best thing we can do in memory of those victims is to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice."

Police were chasing more people involved in the deadly people smuggling operation following the driver's arrest.

None of the victims have been identified and it was expected to take some time because it was believed their deaths were part of a people smuggling operation gone wrong.

Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills, of Essex Police, said police received reports of multiple people inside the container.

"Emergency services attended but sadly all 39 people inside the container had died," she said.

"A murder investigation was launched and the lorry (truck) driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody."

Detective Chief Constable Mills added that police needed help to find out what happened.

"This is an absolute tragedy and very sad day for Essex Police and the local community. We will continue to work alongside many other partner agencies to find out what led to these deaths," she said.

"I would like to appeal for anyone who has any information to contact my officers at the Major Investigation Team … but please appreciate we are in the early stages of what is likely to be a lengthy investigation."

The National Health Service said it had sent five ambulances.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said his police forces would also investigate.

