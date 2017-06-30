21°
News

Truck flip causes hwy mayhem: recovery on hold for army team

Rachel Lang
| 30th Jun 2017 10:54 AM Updated: 1:06 PM
An army truck has flipped on the Bruce Hwy.
An army truck has flipped on the Bruce Hwy.

UPDATE: 1.06PM: Both southbound lanes have reopened on the Bruce Highway after this morning's horror truck flip.

Traffic is backed up for more than 13 kilometres, setting motorists up for what is sure to be a slow afternoon on the highway. 

Congestion has spilled from the Bruce Highway onto the Sunshine Motorway, with southbound traffic experiencing delays from as far back as Sippy Downs. 

An army supply truck has flipped on the Bruce Hwy, leaving up to 12km of traffic chaos.
An army supply truck has flipped on the Bruce Hwy, leaving up to 12km of traffic chaos.

The Australian Army are expected to have a recovery team at the scene of the crash at 1.30pm to remove the flipped MAN 10 ton flatbed cargo truck.

The specialist recovery vehicle was expected to arrive at the crash scene at 1pm, but has been delayed due to severe traffic congestion. 

UPDATE 12.26PM: The Australian Army is on the scene of a horrific crash that has saw an army truck flip and has left two people hospitalised.

An eyewitness told the Sunshine Coast Daily that traffic is crawling by and backed up as far as the eye could see. 

"The southbound lanes are one lane and cars are trickling by.

"The northbound lane is also backed up (with people slowing to look)."

An army supply truck has flipped on the Bruce Hwy, leaving up to 12km of traffic chaos.
An army supply truck has flipped on the Bruce Hwy, leaving up to 12km of traffic chaos.

The army is bringing in their own crew to remove the MAN 10 ton flatbed cargo truck, with their recovery vehicle not anticipated to arrive until 1pm. 

Police are on scene directing traffic and fire crews are monitoring the scene. 

"The traffic crawling by," the eyewitness said. 

"This is probably going to get worse before it gets better."

Traffic is currently backed up for more than 12 kilometres.

UPDATE 11:32AM: A rescue chopper has landed alongside the Bruce Highway to assess two men injured in a horrific army truck rollover. 

A rescue chopper was tasked to the horror crash.
A rescue chopper was tasked to the horror crash.

After landing, helicopter medics and paramedics assessed the two male patients, before transporting them by road.

One patient has been rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition. 

The other man, also transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, is suffering minor injuries. 

Traffic is currently backed up for more than eight kilometres.

UPDATE 11.15AM: A man has suffered head injuries after an army truck rolled on the Bruce Hwy, causing extensive traffic congestion.

An army truck has flipped on the Bruce Hwy. Two men are being treated by paramedics.
An army truck has flipped on the Bruce Hwy. Two men are being treated by paramedics.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating two injured men on the side of the highway.

Paramedics have reported that one of the men is up and able to walk around. 

The crash occurred at about 10.40am just past the Caloundra exit, and is causing severe delays for more than five kilometres.

All southbound lanes are affected.

BREAKING: Emergency services are racing to the Bruce Highway after reports that a truck has rolled.

Paramedics, police, and fire crews are rushing to the scene, where a truck has flipped just after the Caloundra exit heading southbound.

Traffic leading up to the crash scene as of 11.05am.
Traffic leading up to the crash scene as of 11.05am.

Crews were called just before 10.40am and are yet to arrive on scene. All lanes heading south are affected.

Reports on social media say there is already heavy traffic in the area.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  accident ambulance crash emergency fire fighter flip police traffic traffic crash truck truck roll

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!