Truck driver's partner tells of horror Highway crash

27th Mar 2017 7:57 AM
HORROR CRASH: Three people have been confirmed dead as a result of a crash involving a truck and a car north of Gympie on Sunday. (Photos courtesy of Channel 7)
THE partner of a truck driver who was injured in a triple fatality yesterday north of Gympie has told of the moment she heard about the horror crash that claimed the life of three people from the one family.

At her home in Rockhampton, Cindy Jervis had a knock on the door from her partner's boss.

Her heart sank.

"I thought 'Oh my God - something bad has happened',” she told The Gympie Times this morning.

Her partner, who she has chosen not to name, had been on a long haul trip from Rockhampton to Brisbane when a car travelling north and his semi-trailer collided 6 km north of Curra on teh Bruce Hwy.

The car caught fire and tragically three people died: a 45-year-old man, nine year-old-boy at the scene and a one-year-old girl later after she was airlifted to Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane.

FULL CRASH STORY HERE

The truck came to rest in the bush and Ms Jervis' partner was taken to Gympie Hospital where he was treated for a fractured knee and broken nose before being released last night.

She is now waiting for her partner to come home.

"I don't know how he's going to cope with this - I'm just going to have to wait and see,” Ms Jervis said.

She said her 46-year-old partner has been driving trucks for more than 20 years and until now has never been involved in a serious crash, but his line of work has always been a huge worry to her.

She said when they recently drove past a fatal accident involving a truck in Rockhampton she burst into tears.

"That's what I'm afraid of happening,” she told her partner.

Despite the horrendous details of yesterday's crash, Ms Jervis said it was touching to see comments on social media concerned about the welfare of the driver.

"He says he ok, but we'll have to wait and see.”

"It's your mental state you've got to worry about.”

The Queensland police forensic crash unit are still investigating the crash but have confirmed there will not be any charges laid.

Want to keep up to date with Gympie traffic news? Follow the topic here

