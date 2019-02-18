Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A file picture of the Hurricane amusement ride, which was being transported back to a holding yard when the fatal incident happened.
A file picture of the Hurricane amusement ride, which was being transported back to a holding yard when the fatal incident happened.
News

Truckie’s not guilty plea over freak ride crash

by Christine Flatley
18th Feb 2019 12:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver accused of failing to properly secure his amusement ride load is on trial for manslaughter after it swung out and killed another motorist.

Christopher Paul Hennessy formally pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge in the Brisbane District Court today.

He also pleaded not guilty on the first day of his four-day trial to the alternative charge of dangerous operation of a motorvehicle causing death.

Hennessy was transporting the "Hurricane" ride back to its holding yard in May 2016 when a restraint failed and the stabilising arm "swung out" and hit a Commodore.

An 80-year-old motorist, Aldo Casasola, died.

It will be alleged the load "was not restrained to meet performance standards".

More Stories

Show More
editors picks freak crash motoring truck driver

Top Stories

    Police looking for Landcruiser stolen from Jones Hill

    Police looking for Landcruiser stolen from Jones Hill

    News The car is believed stolen from the front yard of a property on Lawson Road at some stage overnight on February 16.

    • 18th Feb 2019 1:23 PM
    Missing camper's secluded camp site last clue

    premium_icon Missing camper's secluded camp site last clue

    News Extensive Borumba Dam search for missing camper enters 13th day

    Giant waves to lash Cooloola Coast

    premium_icon Giant waves to lash Cooloola Coast

    News Giant waves to lash Cooloola Coast as TC Oma moves closer.

    The martial arts class teaching kids more than martial arts

    premium_icon The martial arts class teaching kids more than martial arts

    Parenting Matt Fiddes Martial Arts teaches kids life skills too.