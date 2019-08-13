Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck driver killed in fiery roll over identified

Dominic Elsome
by
13th Aug 2019 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed the identity of a 71-year-old man tragically killed in a fiery crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway yesterday.

Don Coleman was the owner of the Toogoolawah Feedlot, and regularly sponsored events at the Toogoolawah Golf Club.

He was driving a truck moving grain when it rolled, then caught alight on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Yimbun, north of Toogoolawah, just before 3pm. 

Police have since confirmed Mr Coleman was found dead at the scene.

The Brisbane Valley Highway was closed for several hours following the crash, but has reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The crash is the latest in a horror run on the region's roads.

Gatton father Shaun Reina was tragically killed when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident at Gatton on his way home from work.

Less than two week earlier, fellow motorcyclist Brett Ritchie was killed when the motorcycle riding collided with ute at Regency Downs.

More Stories

brisbane valley highway crash fatal crash toogoolawah truck yimbun
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Gympie RSPCA hosts biggest bake-off in Southern Hemisphere

    premium_icon Gympie RSPCA hosts biggest bake-off in Southern Hemisphere

    News The biggest bake-off in the Southern Hemisphere is back

    Massive smoke plume over state forests near Gympie

    premium_icon Massive smoke plume over state forests near Gympie

    News Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

    Police still on the hunt for gunman linked to highway siege

    premium_icon Police still on the hunt for gunman linked to highway siege

    Breaking VIDEO: Police burst in to a Bruce Hwy unit - but no arrest

    High stakes as Nash and St Pat's face off at home ground

    premium_icon High stakes as Nash and St Pat's face off at home ground

    News Rugby crowd expected as St Pat's v James Nash.