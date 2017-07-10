Truck driver given big fine after custody

A NEW South Wales truck driver and farm worker who appeared in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday, paid a high price for driving with marijuana in his system and failing to appear in court.

Eric Bright, from Bellata, told Gympie Magistrates Court he was regretful of his mistakes in driving on December 23 last year and February 1, with THC in his saliva. Police told the court Bright was stopped for a random test on the Leichhardt Hwy at Goondiwindi.

He had asked his appearance be excused at Goondiwindi Magistrates Court on April 5 and his case be transferred to Toowoomba, where he also failed to appear on April 17, prompting the issue of two arrest warrants, one from each court.

Gympie Magistrate Ross Woodford was told that Bright, 38, had handed himself into Gympie police and appeared in custody.

Bright told the Gympie court he had been working on a large property and could not get into town that day.

"I'm sorry, I made a mistake,” he said.

Bright was fined a total of $2600 after pleading guilty to two counts of drug driving ($1400 total fines), water pipe and marijuana possession ($800) and for failing to appear to answer the charges ($400).

Bright was also disqualified from driving for six months.

In another drug driving matter before the court, Jacob John Ross, 23, of Gympie was fined a total of $2050 for driving with THC in his saliva ($600) in an unregistered ($500 fine), uninsured ($500) and defective vehicle ($150), without his P-plate displayed ($300), on March 21.

Ross was also disqualified from driving for six months.