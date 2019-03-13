Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene of a fatal car crash, west of Cloncurry, shortly before 5pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 where one driver died and the other taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene of a fatal car crash, west of Cloncurry, shortly before 5pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 where one driver died and the other taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
News

Truck driver dead after highway collision

13th Mar 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has died after colliding with a ute on a highway west of Cloncurry.

Queensland Police said initial investigations suggested that a road train and a ute collided on the Barkly Highway about 40km west of Cloncurry at 4.50pm Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man and driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the ute, a 48-year-old man, was transported to Mount Isa Hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

The Mount Isa-based helicopter flew the injured man in a stable condition to Mt Isa Hospital where he was treated for suspected spinal injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

Show More
collision highway cloncurry traffic accident truck driver

Top Stories

    Truckie on ice drove five days in row, had no idea was big deal

    premium_icon Truckie on ice drove five days in row, had no idea was big...

    News Gympie court told Kelly James Dowie was driving his prime mover when he was stopped by police at Federal on January 17, 2017

    Gun Gympie cricketer to play for Australia this year

    premium_icon Gun Gympie cricketer to play for Australia this year

    News 'Four years ago I didn't think I'd be as good as I would be.'

    Grog, speed and 'unpredictable' violence in Gympie court

    premium_icon Grog, speed and 'unpredictable' violence in Gympie court

    News Tuchekoi man remanded on charges of violence against his ex-partner

    Gympie women punch above weight when it comes to uni

    premium_icon Gympie women punch above weight when it comes to uni

    News Region's women outpace state's rate of tertiary education.