Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
News

Truck driver badly hurt, road closed after crash

25th Mar 2019 9:48 AM

A TRUCK rollover has caused the closure of the main route along Tasmania's East Coast, with the driver badly injured in the crash.

In a statement issued shortly after 10am today, Tasmania Police said the Tasman Highway had been closed about 5km south of Elephant Pass Rd because of a truck crash.

The driver is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"The Tasman Highway is closed at the intersection of Elephant Pass Rd for motorists heading south," police said in a later statement.

"The Tasman Highway is closed just north of Bicheno for motorists heading north.

"Motorists must avoid the area, using the Lake Leake Hwy, the Midland Hwy and the Esk Hwy as alternative routes."

rolled tasmania truck truck driver

Top Stories

    Gympie survives weekend of winter sport in 34C - did you?

    premium_icon Gympie survives weekend of winter sport in 34C - did you?

    News Gympie had a full dance card of winter sports on the weekend: soccer, Aussie rules, rugby and league - all sports designed to be played in cooler temps

    • 25th Mar 2019 11:10 AM
    Killer humidity in Gympie as summer won't die

    premium_icon Killer humidity in Gympie as summer won't die

    News How much more heat can we take?

    • 25th Mar 2019 11:01 AM
    OPINION: Right to freedom of speech depends on who says it

    premium_icon OPINION: Right to freedom of speech depends on who says it

    News Pauline Hanson has been derided from the start

    • 25th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Have you thought what they do to milk to make it so cheap?

    premium_icon Have you thought what they do to milk to make it so cheap?

    News Why I buy and use Cooloola full cream milk

    • 25th Mar 2019 9:35 AM
    • 1 behindenemylines