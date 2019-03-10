Menu
The Mary Valley Rattler cuts a fine figure.
Truck crashes onto train tracks in early morning drama

Scott Sawyer
by
10th Mar 2019 9:20 AM
HEAVY duty towing machinery was called in early this morning after a truck crashed off a bridge and onto a popular railway line.

The truck crashed onto the rail line which is used by the historic Mary Valley Rattler about 2am.

The crash happened at a bridge on Dawn Road, The Dawn, just south of Gympie.

Clayton's Towing was called to bring in heavy lifting equipment, including a crane and megatow, to get the light truck off the rail line.

Firefighters were on the scene for nearly five hours while the truck was cleared, before railway inspectors moved in to assess the line for any damage.

Paramedics weren't required to take the driver to hospital.

A Mary Valley Rattler employee said the train was operating as normal today despite the early-morning incident, with the Rattler departing as-planned about 20 minutes ago.

