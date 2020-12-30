Menu
Ann Haldane snapped this image of a truck crashed into a gully beside the Bruce Highway at Kanigan. Photo: Social media
News

Truck crashes into gully on highway north of Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
30th Dec 2020 4:46 PM
A truck driver has escaped unharmed after his vehicle veered off the Bruce Highway at Kanigan and crashed into a gully on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the crash scene near Domans and Shadbolt roads just after 2.30pm.

Police said the driver was unhurt and able to free himself from the wreck; heavy vehicle tow trucks have been called in to pull the vehicle out.

Paramedics have attended five crashes on the highway north of Gympie in the past 24 hours.
The crash was one of five along the Bruce Highway north of Gympie the span of 24 hours.

Tuesday afternoon two people were flown to hospitals in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast following a serious head-on collision outside the Glenwood school.

Another person was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning following a two car crash at Curra, and on Wednesday afternoon eight people were treated by paramedics following a truck and car crash at Bells Bridge and a two car crash at Tiaro.

