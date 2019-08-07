Menu
TRUCK CRASH: Molasses was spilt across the Burnett Highway when a truck ran off the road.
TRUCK CRASH: Molasses was spilt across the Burnett Highway when a truck ran off the road.
Truck crashes and leaves sticky mess on highway

7th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
A TRUCK left a huge mess when it ran off the Burnett Highway, hit a tree and landed on its side on Tuesday night, leaving molasses across the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews attended the scene just before 8pm at the corner of the Burnett Highway and Rickett Rd at Wyalla, 34km north of Nanango.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was uninjured and declined transport to hospital.

 

SES volunteers and Queensland Police Service assisted with controlling traffic while one lane was closed and an excavator was called in to clean the mess.

Crews left the scene before midnight.

 

