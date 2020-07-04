Truck crash still haunting major Gympie overpass

The Normanby Bridge overpass was hit by an oversized truck in July 2018.

EFFORTS to repair a Gympie bridge damaged in a Bruce Highway truck crash two years ago will mean more delays for motorists this month.

The overpass, also known as the “hole in the wall”, was damaged on July 12, 2018 when it was struck by a truck heading northbound on the highway.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Main Roads said detailed designs were being completed for the bridge’s repair, following a structural analysis.

“Monthly bridge inspections will continue to ensure it remains safe to use. The next inspection is programmed for 22 July.

“Construction work is expected to begin later this year, conditions permitting.

“Once repairs are complete the 17-tonne load limit and reduced 40km/h speed limit restrictions will be removed.”