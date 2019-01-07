Menu
CHARGED: A 33-year-old man has been charged with evading police on the Bruce Highway, Gunalda on Saturday morning. Trevor Veale
Truck crash: Man to face Gympie court after stolen car chase

Philippe Coquerand
7th Jan 2019 11:43 AM
A MAN who allegedly crashed a Toyota Hilux into a truck at Gunalda on Friday night has been medically cleared to attend the Gympie Magistrates Court today.

The 33-year-old Burpengary man is facing court charged with 10 offences after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle through Gympie last Thursday.

The same vehicle was seen travelling north on the Bruce Highway, near Forest Glen, police will allege.

Officers successfully deployed tyre deflation devices at Kybong, however the vehicle allegedly refused to stop, at which point a police pursuit followed.

It will be alleged the vehicle was seen travelling at around 110km/h, before colliding with a truck on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda.

The 33-year-old man was transported to Gympie Hospital with chest and neck injuries, but was later released.

A 23-year-old woman was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with neck and back injuries and was in a serious but stable condition.

The man is charged with three counts of stealing, two counts of receiving tainted property, two counts of unlawful use of a motorcycle, one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle, one count of driving without a license and one count of evading police.

