Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Truck crash closes highway

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th Jan 2021 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions after a truck crash north of Ingham.

The incident took place just after 8.30am, with emergency services called to the crash about 20km south of Cardwell.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the truck had spilt rocks onto the road during the crash.

The truck over the highway in Cardwell.
The truck over the highway in Cardwell.

He said the highway would remain closed until a tow truck is able to remove the truck.

It's believed the driver was uninjured in the crash.

 

A truck over the Bruce Highway south of Cardwell.
A truck over the Bruce Highway south of Cardwell.

 

Originally published as Truck crash closes highway

More Stories

bruce highway truck crash truckie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Gympie gold rush held back by state forest ‘impediments’

        Premium Content New Gympie gold rush held back by state forest ‘impediments’

        News A lobby group demanding more access to state forests has called on the State to remove impediments that limit the land available for fossicking and recreational...

        Shed in heart of Gympie burns to ground overnight

        Premium Content Shed in heart of Gympie burns to ground overnight

        Life A shed fire in the heart of the city early this morning saw the whole structure in...

        Drug driver crashed car in ditch then ate cake with scissors

        Premium Content Drug driver crashed car in ditch then ate cake with scissors

        News When police arrived at the Mary Valley Highway crash scene they found the...