Truck company raided over police deaths

Four police officers died in the crash on the Eastern Freeway. Picture: David Crosling

Police have raided three NSW properties linked to the trucking company of the driver who allegedly killed four police officers in a Melbourne freeway crash.

Victoria and NSW police searched the Connect Logistics head office in Riverstone in Sydney's northwest and two homes in nearby Kenthurst on Tuesday morning.

The homes are linked to two of the company's managers, Nine reports.

Mohinder Singh, the truck driver accused of killing four police officers in the horror crash, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court last week charged with culpable driving causing the deaths.

The 47-year-old did not apply for bail and is due to return to court on October 1.

The police officers were killed while impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway. Picture: David Crosling

Singh said he was genuinely sorry and saddened about their deaths, in a statement released by his lawyer Steve Pica.

Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Joshua Prestney were killed on duty while they were impounding a Porsche on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22.

Police allege Porsche driver Richard Pusey, 41, was clocked doing 149km/h while under the influence of methylamphetamine and cannabis, prompting police to impound his car.

Pusey was charged with nine offences after the crash. Picture: AAP/Michael Dodge

The officers were hit while they were dealing with Pusey who then allegedly filmed the crash site and verbally abused Sen Const Taylor before running away.

Pusey, of Fitzroy, was charged with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

He also did not apply for bail and remains in custody until his next court date in July.

Senior Constable Kevin King (L) Constable Glen Humphris, Leading Senior Constable Lynnette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney. Pictures: Supplied

The deaths of the two male constables, one female senior constable and one male senior constable is the largest single loss of police lives in one incident in the history of Victoria Police. Picture: Luis Ascui/Getty Images

The four constables were farewelled at private funerals, as tributes flowed for them across the state.

A state memorial service will be held for them when coronavirus measures on large gatherings are lifted.

