Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Laidley woman was struck in the chest with a pole. Police are searching for this vehicle.
A Laidley woman was struck in the chest with a pole. Police are searching for this vehicle. Queensland Police Service
Crime

Police seek truckie after driver impaled by metal rod

Navarone Farrell
by
18th Apr 2019 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a motorist was impaled by a metal rod while travelling on the Warrego Hwy towards Oakey.

The woman, from Laidley Heights, was travelling on the Warrego Hwy about 3.15pm, February 25, when a metal rod approximately 50 centimetres in length bounced off the road and came through her windscreen.

The rod pierced the woman's chest before she pulled over to call for help.

 

A Laidley woman was struck in the chest with a pole. Police are searching for this vehicle.
A Laidley woman was struck in the chest with a pole. Police are searching for this vehicle. Queensland Police Service

Initially the 60-year-old received blood transfusions at Toowoomba Hospital before she was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition.

She has since been released and is recovering from her injuries.

Police found a number of metal rods at the scene of the incident and more debris further east indicating they may have fallen from another vehicle.

Police have identified a white FZ Isuzu truck with a custom fitted tray (pictured) and they would like to speak with the driver as they believe the driver may be able to assist with enquiries.

More Stories

crime editors picks police truck
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    What Gladiators learnt from past two losses

    premium_icon What Gladiators learnt from past two losses

    News Gympie United Gladiators coach Kyle Nix says his side needed to believe in themselves after two losses as well as injuries to two key players.

    • 18th Apr 2019 1:14 PM
    'Uncaring council' ignores collapsing footpath outside home

    premium_icon 'Uncaring council' ignores collapsing footpath outside home

    News 'The ground collapsed beneath me and I gashed my right ankle'

    • 18th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    • 1 Batwoman11
    Tides and dingoes spark Fraser Island safety warning

    premium_icon Tides and dingoes spark Fraser Island safety warning

    News Getting safety tips before travelling to the island was essential.