Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been taken to hospital after the red Ford hatchback she was driving collided with a truck and then a ute on the Bruce Highway,
A woman has been taken to hospital after the red Ford hatchback she was driving collided with a truck and then a ute on the Bruce Highway,
News

Truck, car and ute collide on Gympie highway

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
15th Apr 2021 1:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after she was injured when two cars and a truck collided on the Bruce Highway near Albert Park.

Paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash about 12.45pm.

The two vehicles, the truck and a red Ford hatchback, were travelling south then they collided.

The Ford was pushed out into the northbound lane where it hit a white ute headed in the opposite direction.

The truck suffered minor damage in the crash.
The truck suffered minor damage in the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman, who was driving the Ford, was treated at the scene for back pain.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

There were no injuries to anyone else.

BONUS: Your chance to win $20k with free Courier Mail subscription

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

ambulance bruce highway bruce highway crash crashbruce highway crashbruce highway crashbruce h gympie crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Health Tear off that mask and put your dancing shoes on – the state’s COVID-19 restrictions have officially eased. Here’s what you need to know.

        TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

        Premium Content TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

        Cricket An electric bunch of teenagers more than rose to the occasion when they hit the...

        Unlicensed Imbil woman hits 140km/h fleeing from cops

        Premium Content Unlicensed Imbil woman hits 140km/h fleeing from cops

        News High speed chase came only two days before accident

        Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Premium Content Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Health Statewide audit recommended into fit testing of Qld nurses’ masks