Truck, car and ute collide on Gympie highway

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after she was injured when two cars and a truck collided on the Bruce Highway near Albert Park.

Paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash about 12.45pm.

The two vehicles, the truck and a red Ford hatchback, were travelling south then they collided.

The Ford was pushed out into the northbound lane where it hit a white ute headed in the opposite direction.

The truck suffered minor damage in the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman, who was driving the Ford, was treated at the scene for back pain.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

There were no injuries to anyone else.

