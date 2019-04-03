Truck and caravan collide on major CQ highway

9.30AM: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a serious two vehicle crash on the Carnarvon Highway at Rolleston.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene, approximately 80km out of Rolleston towards Injune, around 7am where a truck and caravan have collided.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance confirmed the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and did not require transportation to hospital.

Two other people are believed to have critical injuries.

One lane of the Carnarvon Highway, south of Rolleston, has been blocked.

More to follow.