Sunshine Coast teenager killed in head-on crash

A woman was killed when the car she was driving collided head-on with a truck on Walter Hay Dr, Doonan.

UPDATE 3.30PM: Police have yet to release the identity of a 19-year-old Noosaville woman killed in a head-on crash with a truck on the Sunshine Coast.

The teenager died when her car and truck collided on Walter Hay Dr at Doonan about 3.30pm yesterday.

Peak hour traffic was turned around as the busy road that links Noosa with Maroochydore was closed for almost four hours while an oil spill was contained and cleaned up.

The sedan and truck, as well as debris from both vehicles that was scattered for hundreds of metres, also had to be removed before the road was reopened.

The teen, who was believed to have been driving south in a red Hyundai sedan, appeared to cross the centre line into the path of the truck, according to one eyewitness who declined to be named.

Her vehicle was extensively damaged and she died at the scene.

The truck driver was taken to Nambour Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was released later on Wednesday night.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

Half an hour earlier a 20-year-old man died when his car veered into the southbound lane of Waterford-Tamborine Rd, Mt Tamborine, and smashed into a utility.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the ute suffered a minor head injury and was taken to Logan Hospital.

Waterford-Tamborine Rd reopened around 7.50pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.

The crash at Doonan.

