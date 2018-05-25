Troubles on troubles but van park owners praise police

GYMPIE police have a new and very enthusiastic supporter after they helped bring some justice to the lives of Gympie Caravan Park operators Richard and Emma Kemp.

The couple lost tens of thousands of dollars buying solar power systems that did not work.

Gold Coast businessman Barrie James McAuley was given a six-month jail term in Gympie Magistrates Court, with the sentence suspended "because of his previous clean record". He will have to repay $9200, which he was found to have dishonestly misused on personal spending for himself in 2013.

That was the first good news the couple had heard since paying a total of $67,500 for a solar power system that did not work and one which did not arrive. Magistrate Chris Callaghan said cases in the Gympie court showed the industry had "a lot of unhappy customers".

He said this was evident in civil cases and matters heard by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal "and now the criminal jurisdiction".

Richard and Emma Kemp. Rowan Schindler

Other money paid to the firm was used in legitimate business expenses before the company went bankrupt.

None of that had come back to them, Mr Kemp said.

That problem is in addition to a dispute with the park's electricity supplier, which Mr Kemp said had not been fair in some of the van park's power bills.

Mr Kemp said he believed the supplier had not paid the Kemps properly for the electricity they generated from the sun.

They are also in continuing dispute with Gympie Regional Council, from which they lease the caravan park.

That dispute is about required upgrades and repairs, which they say are not their responsibility.

That argument is headed for the courts as the Kemps take legal action against the council in support of their claims.

"I've had enough, I'm tired and the family has suffered," Mr Kemp said as he worked at the caravan park yesterday.

"But I don't like injustice."

On the positive side, Mr Kemp said he was a big admirer of the Gympie police in their prosecution of McAuley.