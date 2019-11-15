Menu
Aaron Carter has been hospitalised for exhaustion.
Troubled star Aaron Carter hospitalised

by Phoebe Loomes
15th Nov 2019 7:30 PM

Aaron Carter was hospitalised after reportedly becoming exhausted by his relentless schedule.

The singer, who has endured several personal dramas this year, was admitted to a Florida hospital for exhaustion.

Earlier today, a post from Carter's Twitter account said his social media accounts were now being managed by his mother Jane.

Another post on Instagram showed a slim Carter curled up in a hospital bed with the caption, "Mommas gonna take care of you".

Carter, 31, was at the Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast facility in Destin, Florida, but appeared to have been released later in the day, as he live streamed videos with his mum from his frequently updated Twitter account. In one video, he mentioned he'd been unwell and was almost admitted to intensive care during his hospitalisation.

Earlier this year, Carter's older brother, pop star Nick Carter, and sister Angel filed a restraining order against their brother. They alleged Aaron had violently threatened them. Aaron said he was "appalled" by the allegations and denied threatening anyone.

 

Aaron later went on to appear on an episode of US medical reality show The Doctors, where he openly discussed his past struggles with drugs and a dangerous huffing habit.

At one point in the September episode, he produced a large bag of prescription medication he was taking and revealed a long list of various mental health diagnoses he'd received throughout his life.

