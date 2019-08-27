Troubled Gympie youth petrified of return to 'big boys' jail

A YOUNG Gympie man facing jail for driving, bail and drug offences was "petrified” after his first experience of prison, his lawyer told Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

A YOUNG Gympie man facing jail for driving, bail and drug offences was "petrified” after his first experience of prison, his lawyer told Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday. Brett Wortman

Magistrate Chris Callaghan expressed frustration at the apparent ineffectiveness of non-jail options for the long list of offences committed by Kalabe John Steven Saurine.

"How's he going to turn up for probation when he can't turn up to report to police?” Mr Callaghan said as he considered Saurine's 13 breaches of bail reporting conditions.

Saurine pleaded guilty to attempting to evade police while driving unlicensed for unpaid fines in an unregistered car on March 20. He also pleaded guilty to failing to report to police as required by his bail conditions on June 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28; July 19, 23, 26, 30 and August 2 and 20.

Saurine also admitted breaching bail residential conditions on July 11 and August 3 and to possessing meth amphetamine and failing to dispose of a needle and syringe properly on August 3.

The court heard that police on patrol at 1.20am on March 20 saw a car turn at speed, before stopping directly in front of them.

Police activated lights and sirens when they recognised him as wanted on a warrant "and other matters”.

Saurine had reversed away from them and attempted to turn 180 degrees in reverse, before losing control and stalling the engine of his car, which came to rest against the curb.

The car's registration had expired 12 days earlier and Saurine's licence had been suspended the day before that, the court was told.

After failing to report to police as required by his bail conditions, police next encountered Saurine in the back seat of another vehicle, when he tried to avoid detection by giving them a false name.

His solicitor said Suarine, 18, had just spent five days "in the big boy's jail” and was "petrified of going back”.

Mr Callaghan gave him a last chance with probation for 15 months, with medical, psychological and psychiatric treatment and random drug testing, also disqualifying him from driving for two years, with no conviction recorded.