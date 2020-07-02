Trouble-plagued tourism event eyes 2021 return

Kilkivsan’s Great Horse Ride plans to return in April 2021 following this year’s cancellation.

A RECENT history of extreme weather conditions and mobile black spots cannot keep Kilkivan’s Great Horse Ride down, with the iconic event looking to an April 2021 return following this year’s cancellation.

Next year’s event is scheduled to run from Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 11.

The traditional main street parade will be joined by a concert on the Friday and Saturday nights and other events.

Since 2017, the Kilkivan Horse Ride has been faced with extreme weather, the collapse of the region’s mobile network, and delays to the $2 million council-built centre the event was supposed to launch.

The beloved Kilkivan event has been plagued by problems in recent years.



In 2017, it was held in the middle an extreme heatwave which made for tinder-dry conditions.

In 2018, the a failure of Telstra’s mobile network cut phone services and prevented people from making electronic purchases or accessing money from ATMs.

The ride lost about $12,000 from the network collapse.

Last year, plans to have the event launch the opening of the new Kilkivan Equestrian Centre were scuttled by delays on the $2 million building.

This year’s ride was cancelled in the wake of the ongoing national bushfire crisis and the region was struck by severe drought and fire conditions.