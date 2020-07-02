Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kilkivsan’s Great Horse Ride plans to return in April 2021 following this year’s cancellation.
Kilkivsan’s Great Horse Ride plans to return in April 2021 following this year’s cancellation.
News

Trouble-plagued tourism event eyes 2021 return

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
2nd Jul 2020 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECENT history of extreme weather conditions and mobile black spots cannot keep Kilkivan’s Great Horse Ride down, with the iconic event looking to an April 2021 return following this year’s cancellation.

Next year’s event is scheduled to run from Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 11.

The traditional main street parade will be joined by a concert on the Friday and Saturday nights and other events.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Since 2017, the Kilkivan Horse Ride has been faced with extreme weather, the collapse of the region’s mobile network, and delays to the $2 million council-built centre the event was supposed to launch.
Since 2017, the Kilkivan Horse Ride has been faced with extreme weather, the collapse of the region’s mobile network, and delays to the $2 million council-built centre the event was supposed to launch.

The beloved Kilkivan event has been plagued by problems in recent years.

In 2017, it was held in the middle an extreme heatwave which made for tinder-dry conditions.

In 2018, the a failure of Telstra’s mobile network cut phone services and prevented people from making electronic purchases or accessing money from ATMs.

The ride lost about $12,000 from the network collapse.

Last year, plans to have the event launch the opening of the new Kilkivan Equestrian Centre were scuttled by delays on the $2 million building.

This year’s ride was cancelled in the wake of the ongoing national bushfire crisis and the region was struck by severe drought and fire conditions.

equestrian gympie tourism horse ride kilkivan kilkivan great horse ride
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Someone will die': Businessman defiant in free air fight

        premium_icon 'Someone will die': Businessman defiant in free air fight

        News A Rainbow Beach businessman is refusing to back down in a stoush with the State Govt over free air for 4WDs

        BREAKING: Meet the man tasked with cleaning up council

        premium_icon BREAKING: Meet the man tasked with cleaning up council

        News Gympie council has named its replacement for controversial CEO Bernard Smith

        Caloundra Music Festival cancels 2020 event

        premium_icon Caloundra Music Festival cancels 2020 event

        Entertainment Caloundra Music Festival announces event cancellation

        Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        premium_icon Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        News Three ponies died in the shocking attack