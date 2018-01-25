Trouble on road to work and home

AGAISNT THE LAW: Unlicensed on the road and intoxicated at home.

Job hunt no excuse for unlicensed driving

A GYMPIE Magistrate has told a local man that unemployment was no excuse for breaking the law, after he was charged with driving while disqualified.

Kevin John Maurer told the court a lack of employment opportunities had led him to Ipswich, where he was pulled over by police on November 12 last year.

Mr Maurer's license had previously been suspended, with Magistrate Chris Callaghan adding his reasoning was no excuse for the act.

"We must have people who will comply with court orders in our community, otherwise there'll be anarchy on the streets,” he said.

Mr Maurer was disqualified from driving for another two years.

Man breaches DVO

while intoxicated

A GYMPIE man, 37, who refused to leave his ex-partner's home when asked to has been convicted of breaching the conditional contact clause of a Domestic Violence Order.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was intoxicated at the time of the October 31 offence, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

The police prosecutor told the court the man was only allowed to attend the home with permission, which his ex-partner had rescinded. The man's legal representative said there were mixed signals in text messages, with "the aggrieved sending consent and then not sending consent”. Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the man was refusing to leave and this was a breach. He noted the man had already served 83 days in pre-sentence custody and sentenced him to three months jail, suspended for eight months.