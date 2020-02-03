Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Tropical low might intensify to cyclone

by Luke Hayes, luke.hayes@news.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TROPICAL low pushing west across the NT has the potential to intensify to tropical cyclone strength, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM senior forecaster Angeline Prasad said currently the low is sitting over the Gregory district, and will bring heavy rains, with a flood watch being issued for the Tanami Desert and Victoria River catchments.

"The highest totals (of rainfall) were around a tropical low currently sitting over the Gregory district - the low is expected to move west towards the Kimberley over the coming days, and it may intensify to cyclone strength north of WA later this week," she said.

But wet conditions in Darwin are not expected to significantly increase.

"The weak monsoonal weather over Darwin will continue (Monday and Tuesday), easing from later Wednesday, as the focus of the monsoonal weather will shift to areas in northern WA and the Eastern Top End," Ms Prasad said.

"By Thursday, Darwin is expected to return to monsoon break weather, with a medium chance of showers or storms."

cyclone rain tropical low weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Sensational video of council fracas emerges

        premium_icon BREAKING: Sensational video of council fracas emerges

        News New video emerges of Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and council CEO Bernard Smith in a physical struggle with Aboriginal protesters from 2016.

        Transport Dept asked to step in on koala death stretch

        premium_icon Transport Dept asked to step in on koala death stretch

        News Letters: Fast cars on busy Gympie region road kill again.

        Doctor to head Christmas Island coronavirus medical response

        premium_icon Doctor to head Christmas Island coronavirus medical response

        Health A Sunshine Coast doctor to head coronavirus medical response.

        38C then ‘rain everyday until Sunday’

        premium_icon 38C then ‘rain everyday until Sunday’

        News From a scorching 38C today to almost six days of rain, hold onto your hat Gympie –...