Tropical cyclone means swell is on the way this weekend

Surfers might be in for some action, with a moderate chance of a cyclone developing in northern Queensland. Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW.

A TROPICAL cyclone, the first of the season, is rated a moderate chance of forming off north Queensland over the coming days.

The system may develop from what the Bureau of Meteorology described as a weak low pressure system now located to the south east of Papua New Guinea.

"Due to the developing monsoon across the northern Coral Sea, the low is forecast to intensify over the next few days," the BoM's cyclone advice stated.

"The low may develop into a tropical cyclone, well offshore from the Queensland coast, with a moderate chance of development today or tomorrow as the monsoon strengthens. If a tropical cyclone did form, it would move east to south east, away from the Australian east coast."

BoM forecaster Adam Blazak said the system - rated at this stage a 20-50 per cent chance of developing - would be met by a less favourable environment by Monday.

Both the BoM's interactive weather and wave forecast mapping and surf site Swellnet were predicting solid overhead waves by Monday although Mr Blazak said conditions on the Sunshine Coast would be less favourable due to predicted fresh south easterly winds.

A high pressure system in the lower Tasman Sea was pushing winds just north of New Zealand that was forming an easterly trade swell set to pour onto Southeast Queensland beaches.

Swellnet predicts waves well overhead on Monday (4-5 feet) and overhead on Sunday (3-5 feet). Gold Coast beaches on Australia Day were receiving 1-3 feet waves as the first of the swell arrived with a 15-second period while on the Sunshine Coast wave height has remained smaller and with a swell period still below 10 seconds.

Maximum day time temperatures of 29 degrees with Sunday a slightly cooler 28 degrees were likely across the Australia Day weekend but were forecast to increase to 31 degrees by Wednesday.

The BoM has forecast the chance of storms each day of the weekend through to and including Monday but they were not expected to reach further than the hinterland leaving the coastal strip with just a medium chance of showers. Winds to 25km/h were expected to Tuesday.