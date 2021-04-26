Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Thuringowa Anzac Day
Thuringowa Anzac Day
News

Trooper proud to share Anzac Day with daughter

Leighton Smith
by and Leighton Smith
26th Apr 2021 12:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TROOPER Liam O'Leary and his two-year-old daughter Ava were elated to be participating in a genuine Anzac Day ceremony in 2021 after marking the event on their driveway last year.

A 10-year army veteran in the 5th Aviation Regiment, based out of the Townsville RAAF base, Trooper O'Leary said their day began with a Dawn Service at the RAAF base before catching a bus to Weir State School and marching to the service at the Riverway Cenotaph. Hundreds of people gathered to hear speeches and the playing of The Last Post before the laying of wreaths.

5th Av TPR Liam O'Leary with daughter Ava O'Leary 5 . ANZAC Day ceremony at Thuringowa Cenotaph, Riverway. Picture: Alix Sweeney
5th Av TPR Liam O'Leary with daughter Ava O'Leary 5 . ANZAC Day ceremony at Thuringowa Cenotaph, Riverway. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"There was lots of wreaths laid by the schools, lots of participation and afterwards, we all got to meet with our family, friends and family.

"It was Ava's first ceremony, she was enjoying herself and taking it all in."

Trooper O'Leary was glad they could commemorate Anzac Day normally again.

"(My highlight) was the feeling of being able to be doing it for my family, especially now I've had the little one.

5th Av TPR Liam O'Leary with daughter Ava O'Leary 5 . ANZAC Day ceremony at Thuringowa Cenotaph, Riverway. Picture: Alix Sweeney
5th Av TPR Liam O'Leary with daughter Ava O'Leary 5 . ANZAC Day ceremony at Thuringowa Cenotaph, Riverway. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"It's really good to see her there and be able to spend it with my family. It's the reason why we do it, isn't it?"

He said it was important we continued to pay tribute on Anzac Day.

"(We need to) continue remembering the sacrifices that our forefathers have laid before us," he said.

"It's a big part of Australia's history and it's great to be a part of."

Originally published as Trooper proud to share Anzac Day with daughter

anzac anzac day veterans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in hospital after wakeboarding incident

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after wakeboarding incident

        News A female in her 20s was flown to hospital with injuries on Sunday afternoon after an incident on a Gympie region dam

        WINNER REVEALED: ‘Cheeky’ Gympie toddler feeling the love

        Premium Content WINNER REVEALED: ‘Cheeky’ Gympie toddler feeling the love

        News “She’s got a massive attitude. If you ask my mum that’s from me.”

        Push to fix deadly Gympie region road picking up steam

        Premium Content Push to fix deadly Gympie region road picking up steam

        News “Statistics show this road is the second most dangerous road in Wide Bay...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community