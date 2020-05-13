‘Trolley wiping’ should not stop, say Gympie shoppers

Should strict supermarket hygiene measures continue even though restrictions are easing?

IF GYMPIE supermarkets were thinking of relaxing their grip on COVID-19 hygiene practices as social distancing restrictions ease, they might want to check in with customers first.

Washing down trolleys was high on the things that should remain a priority according to responses on The Gympie Times Facebook page when a shopper drew attention to a Gympie supermarket he said failed to sanitise trolleys during her visit.

Almost all responders said supermarkets should continue to practice strict hygiene practices, either to prevent an outbreak or the spread of germs beyond the coronavirus.

“Wouldn’t it be good for everyone to keep the hygiene standard high?

“Especially when we are sick – to stay home, wear a mask and wash our hands diligently,” Jenny Jensen said.

“Flu is a killer as well and the common cold can be very nasty and costly in work time especially for people who have families to care for and the elderly.

“Let’s keep the knowledge of how to not spread germs at the forefront of our minds for the sake of others.”

Pam Franz said the sanitising of trolleys should continue alongside other measures to keep the whole community safe.

“If we continue to take care – hand sanitiser – washing hands – staying home when sick – the whole community will be better for it,” she said.

Some readers believed the responsibility should fall on the individual.

“Start taking responsibility for yourselves people – carry sanitisers with you, at least you know where yours has been and who has touched it,” Jess McInnes said.

Eleanore Greaney argued the same: “Why isn’t everyone looking after themselves?”

“It’s not up to everyone else to do it for us. Keep sanitiser in your own bag – I do – no hassles then.”

Keri Lee defended supermarket staff:

“How about we also thank all these people for working the whole time instead of just complaining.”

Laurel Edwards: If strict hygiene isn’t continued we will have an outbreak and it could be much worse.

Tess Vandermaal: What’s the point of having hand sanitiser out front of shops to only go in and have to use a trolley that has just been pushed into shop by trolley collector with no gloves on?

Danielle Bell: Imagine the community transmission rates of flu germs and other contagions if this continues.

Anna Tennant: I wish they would make wiping down trolleys a continuous thing even once all of this is over.

Lyndall Lou Jane Noswad: I keep anti bacterial wipes in my handbag and do it myself. Then I also know it’s done. I wipe the sides too not just the handle because I know I grab the side a lot.

Anthony Lombardi: This should all be common practice anyway.

Sue M Coyne: Yes it should be kept all the time.