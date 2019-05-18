Triumphant O'Brien says 'exciting times ahead for Wide Bay'

Llew O'Brien and his family celebrating his hold on Wide Bay during last night's Federal Election.

Llew O'Brien and his family celebrating his hold on Wide Bay during last night's Federal Election. Alistair Brightman

Llew O'Brien casts his vote, takes lead in Wide Bay: Mr O'Brien visited Gympie South State School to vote on Election Saturday.

INCUMBENT Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has claimed victory against Jason Scanes in the 2019 Federal Election.

The Australian Electoral Commission reported Mr O'Brien had polled 35,526 votes, or 46.60 per cent, as of last night with a 2.74 percent swing in the first preference count.

LNP candidate Llew O'Brien with his wife Sharon and their family and supporters. Alistair Brightman

Today Mr O'Brien will be spending some quality time with his family but released a statement on his victory thanking his many loyal supporters for sticking by him.

"To everyone who helped, encouraged and supported my campaign, I say a very heart felt thank you,” he said.

"The votes are still being counted, but the people of Wide Bay have sent Canberra a clear message that they don't want higher taxes. They reject Labor's lies about health and education funding. They trust the Liberal and National Parties to keep our economy strong and our borders secure.”

Llew O'Brien speaking to a crowd at Gunabul Homestead earlier this month. Josh Preston

Mr O'Brien said he is looking forward to delivering on his promises for the Wide Bay.

"There are exciting times ahead for Wide Bay. Prior to the election I announced funding for a range of infrastructure, economic, community service, and sports projects that were locked into the 2019 Federal Budget,” he said.

"I now look forward to being part of the Liberal and Nationals team that delivers these projects that will create jobs and improve local services throughout Wide Bay.

"I look forward to the delivery of the Cooroy to Curra Section D project, the Coondoo Creek Bridge connecting the Cooloola Coast to Gympie, the upgrade to the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Wide Bay Highway at Bells Bridge, and the new safety improvements, flood mitigation projects and overtaking lanes that are planned along the Bruce Highway through Wide Bay. It's now time for the Queensland Government step up and get moving on these projects.”

Other infrastructure projects for the Wide Bay are:

"Maryborough's sugar industry is set to benefit from a new off stream water storage supply that will sustain its operations and support 600 local jobs,” he said.

"The Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Club, Noosa Tigers AFL, and Maryborough Softball are all set to receive upgrades. A footpath will be constructed between Murgon and Cherbourg to create local jobs for young people.

"The Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum will receive funding for solar panels and air conditioning, Sherwood Hall at Gympie's Avenues Lifestyle will be renovated, Sunshine Butterflies will be extended to support the wonderful work of Leanne and her committed team, funding is available to fit out Maryborough's Independent Riders and the Tin Can Bay Fishing Club, a covered area will be constructed at Maryborough's Riding for the Disabled, and new audio visual equipment will be installed at the Murgon's Town Hall.

"With the return of the Morrison Government I expect my election commitments including a new maintenance shed for Noosa Dolphins and a veterans drop-in centre at Murgon to be fulfilled.

"In the time since I was elected I've used my voice in to provide strong representation to achieve results for Wide Bay. I value and respect the trust and faith the people of Wide Bay have placed in me as their representative in the Australian Parliament and I am committed to continuing my track record of service and delivery and putting the people of my electorate first.”