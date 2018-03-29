Menu
Tristan Sik
Tristan blows doctors away with miracle progress

Frances Klein
by
29th Mar 2018 5:13 PM

THE words "I love you” from a child are touching at the best of times but when you hear them from your 14-year-old son who has not been able to talk for nine months, they mean the world.

Tristan Sik gave Carolyn Elder the best birthday present she could wish for. He called her "Mum”, following it the next day with those three words.

Tristian Sik recovering after an intense workout at the Rainbow beach gym with mum Carolyn Elder.
Tristian Sik recovering after an intense workout at the Rainbow beach gym with mum Carolyn Elder.

It is one of many major milestones the teen has reached at lightning speed, shocking doctors less than a year after he was critically injured when he was hit by a car while riding his pushbike at Rainbow Beach.

Tristan was airlifted to hospital where his acquired brain injury gave doctors little hope - one encouraged his family to "turn off his life support and let nature run its course”.

But through his mother's unwavering hope and hard work, Tristan has proven medicine wrong, last week returning to school for the first time.

"There's no words to describe how proud we are of him every day,” Mrs Elder said.

"He brings tears to my eyes every day. He's 20 times a miracle.”

Tristan Sik

MORE ON TRISTAN:

The Victory College student was more than warmly welcomed by his best mates into the classroom that will make up part of his therapy, with ongoing weekly hydrotherapy and physiotherapy.

Tristan's incredible and blooming independence includes spelling and answering basic maths questions - to the delight of his three younger siblings.

"When you get glimpses of his personality, it just makes everything worth it,” Mrs Elder said.

"His cheeky personality is really there.”

Tristan Sik

Walking with the assistance of two people, throwing and kicking a ball have recently become reality. That brought tears to the eyes of medical staff who had been beside Tristan when he was in intensive care in Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital last year.

"We've put our life on hold to make sure he can have a life,” Mrs Elder said.

"We need to make sure we give everything we've got to give him every opportunity to succeed.”

"Our next goal is to have him walking by Christmas.”

