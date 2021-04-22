Triple quarantine man finds creative hobby

The man has used the brown paper bag to his advantage. Source: Twitter/@

Could this be quarantine's most creative hobby? A man has been exposed by his partner for finding a unique way of spending his time while locked down in hotel quarantine.

Twitter user Tania Kenyon shared a serious of photos of her partner using the humble brown paper bag to form an array of different costumes.

My partners 3rd stint in Aussie hotel quarantine is coming to an end, and so is the ‘brown meal-bag quarantine costume competition’. Unsure if creative genius or just gone mad? #QuarantineLife #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TZnxfgkMvo — Tania Kenyon (@TaniaKenyon) April 19, 2021

The man has managed to turn himself into everything from a tennis player to a bushranger to a wizard with just the help of his brown meal bag.

Tania posted the photos explaining it was the result of an extended number of lockdowns.

To those asking about his competitors... here’s some of their best 👏🥳 Follow @buck_taylor_ on Insta for #quarantine costume capers & adventures on the high seas in little yellow submarines 🌊🚖 https://t.co/Nqj98KiT1s pic.twitter.com/mi1fwnsKYx — Tania Kenyon (@TaniaKenyon) April 20, 2021

In a separate tweet, Tania posted her partners array of competition.

Other creatives out there decided to put their own spin on the paper bag with underwater divers, Aladdin and even Borat coming out of the works.

