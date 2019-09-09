TripADeal: One million ways to spread your wings

AUSTRALIANS are travelling more than ever, with short-term trips overseas reaching record highs.

Annual data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows Aussies have made a whopping 11.2 million trips since last year, with an average stay of 15 days in countries such as New Zealand, Indonesia and the United States.

While New Zealand remains the leading overseas getaway for Aussie travellers, a study of top travel destinations by ­online travel agent TripADeal reveals Australian tourists are choosing Asia as well.

China tops the list of Asian destinations for travellers, with Vietnam, Japan and Cambodia also popular.

Mum Laila Kaiser, who travelled to Beijing last month with her son, Oscar, 9, said China was a country on steroids.

Laila Kaiser and son Oscar Scott.

"With endless adventures in cities like Shanghai and Beijing, China is big in every way," she said.

"You can try some iconic soup dumplings, take a scenic bike ride or shop on the cheap in Guangzhou. The best thing is that everything is safe, convenient and easy to navigate.

"But a visit to Beijing is incomplete without a side trip to the Great Wall. My son loved it."

TripADeal co-founder Richard Johnston said the online travel agency has seen a 46 per cent growth in travel bookings from Australia to China in the past year, the equivalent of 30,000 total travellers.

"Aussies are adventurous by nature and open to new experiences," he said.

"Right now, there's no destination that represents better value for money than China.

"It's a golden opportunity to explore the country's exotic and opulent culture."

CHANCE TO WIN

For your chance to win one million dollars in travel by TripADeal, buy the your state or local News Corp paper any day until September 21, find the daily code word and fill in the entry form at milliondollartravel.com.au.

The winner will be drawn on September 21. Make sure you enter the code word on the day it appears in paper. If you're a digital subscriber, find the code word inside the digital print edition and enter online.

Conditions apply.