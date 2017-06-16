Trip to the Gympie tip could hit the hip pocket soon

IT APPEARS increasingly likely Gympie Regional Council will start charging ratepayers gate fees to dump their rubbish.

All will be revealed next Wednesday when the council brings down its 2017-2018 budget, but the writing is on the wall and the Mayor says on Page 4, "council must consider” it.

Some of the the punters have been tipping this for some time, of course.

Increasing health and safety pressure on waste management facilities has been cited as the main reason for the massive overhaul which will result in the closure of several transfer stations and the reduction of operating hours at other waste facilities, including Bonnick Rd.

The real danger, of course, is that this could escalate the illegal dumping of rubbish around our beautiful region. Will there be extra staff assigned to deal with that if it happens?

Rural ratepayers are already feeling neglected. Rolling out another 1400 kerbside collections will help, but we all know there are plenty of occasions when you can't fit what you want into your wheelie bin.

That's when a trip to the tip is necessary.

For many residents now, that is going to involve a longer trip than before, topped off with a gate fee on arrival. Ouch!