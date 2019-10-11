Menu
NUMBER 1: Trip Advisor has rated Rainbow Beach as the best small town to visit in Australia.
News

Trip Advisor names Rainbow Beach as Australia's Number 1

11th Oct 2019 8:51 AM
THE Trip Advisor travel website has rated Gympie Region as home to its choice of "beautiful hidden-gem small towns in Australia.”

That Number 1 choice is Rainbow Beach, which leads a stunning field of coastal centres that also includes Port Douglas, Airlie Beach, Lorne on the Greeat Ocean Road, Merimbula on the New South Wales South Coast and famous Western Australian surfing and lifestyle centre, Yallingup.

The much-followed site had no doubt about Rainbow Beach being its pick.

Trip Advisor's rave review listed assets including access to Fraser Island, learn-to-surf instruction and ocean kayaking with dolphins as major assets.

"You can also experience the colourful terrain of the area on an adventurous 4WD beach excursion from Rainbow Beach.”

One rave review from a Trip Advisor follower said: "We loved Rainbow Beach for the views, the laid-back vibes and just enough cafes and coffee shops to meet our needs.”

cooloola coast rainbow beach travel trip advisor
